Canada

Quebec police watchdog investigates after woman gravely injured in Drummondville

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 9:40 am
A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser.
A Sûreté du Québec police cruiser. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a 57-year-old civilian died in an incident involving the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in Drummondville on Monday.

In a statement, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says a woman reportedly arrived at the SQ station in the town on Sunday afternoon and request the police’s assistance in forcing her son “to undergo a psychiatric assessment.” Police said were not able to assist the woman immediately, so she left the station and returned to work.

Woman dead after being found in Mont-Saint-Hilaire apartment, ex-boyfriend arrested

The next morning, someone else is reported to have contacted the SQ requesting a mental-health check on a loved one they had not heard from. When police arrived, they told the BEI they discovered the same woman who had come to the station the day before.

She was seriously injured. She was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Part of the BEI’s investigation is to “determine whether this information is correct.”

Eight BEI investigators have been assigned to the case. They will receive support from Montreal police, who are providing two forensic technicians.

Any person with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the BEI at its website.

