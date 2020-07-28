Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Monitoring of contaminated sites in Nova Scotia remains weak: auditor general

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Montague Gold Mine near Dartmouth is one of several old mine sites the Nova Scotia government has committed to cleaning up.
The Montague Gold Mine near Dartmouth is one of several old mine sites the Nova Scotia government has committed to cleaning up. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Nova Scotia’s acting auditor general says the provincial government does not have a co-ordinated approach for managing the risks associated with more than 100 contaminated sites.

Terry Spicer says his staff came to that conclusion after following up on recommendations from a 2010 audit.

Read more: Harrietsfield residents ‘angry’ over option to pay $26,000 per household for clean water

That study found the province had recorded a $372-million liability for the 127 sites it was responsible for tracking.

The latest performance audit found that while the province has a process to identify contaminated sites, there are weaknesses in monitoring.

More importantly, the audit found the Department of Environment did not implement all the recommendations from the original June 2010 audit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
N.S. government to assess contaminated water sites
N.S. government to assess contaminated water sites

As a result, no department is responsible for ensuring appropriate action is taken on known and potentially contaminated sites.

The latest audit also found similar problems at the Department of Transportation and the Department of Lands and Forestry, which only recently began evaluations on historic mine sites.

Read more: Nova Scotia grapples with financial risk of abandoned mines

Spicer says the Nova Scotia cabinet should assign an oversight body to manage all contaminated sites under provincial jurisdiction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaGovernment of Nova ScotiacontaminationDepartment of EnvironmentDepartment of TransportationNova Scotia Auditor GeneralDepartment of Lands and ForestryNova Scotia Department of EnvironmentAbandoned MinesContaminated SitesTerry Spicer
Flyers
More weekly flyers