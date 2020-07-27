Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Small plane crashes in Mission, B.C., 2 people injured

By Sean Boynton Global News
File photo: Stave Lake, Mission.
File photo: Stave Lake, Mission. Kim Starko

A small plane crashed on a rural airstrip on the north end of Stave Lake in Mission, B.C. Monday evening, but the conditions of those onboard is not yet clear.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said two people were on board the Cessna 170 plane when it went down around 6 p.m. PST at the Stave Lake airstrip, which lies on the north end of the lake.

Read more: Fatal plane crash on Gabriola Island, B.C., points to risk of disorientation, need for quick maintenance: TSB

A spokesperson could not speak to the extent of the pair’s injuries or the extent of the damage.

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance and search and rescue were responding to the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board is aware of the crash and is awaiting further information before deploying to the scene.

More to come…

