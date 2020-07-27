Small plane crashes in Mission, B.C., 2 people injured

Send this page to someone via email

A small plane crashed on a rural airstrip on the north end of Stave Lake in Mission, B.C. Monday evening, but the conditions of those onboard is not yet clear.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said two people were on board the Cessna 170 plane when it went down around 6 p.m. PST at the Stave Lake airstrip, which lies on the north end of the lake.

A spokesperson could not speak to the extent of the pair’s injuries or the extent of the damage.

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance and search and rescue were responding to the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board is aware of the crash and is awaiting further information before deploying to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

1:34 CF Snowbirds crash: Homecoming ceremony honours Capt. Jennifer Casey CF Snowbirds crash: Homecoming ceremony honours Capt. Jennifer Casey