Calgary businessman battles to get $15K refund from WestJet

Frustration among airline passengers is mounting in Canada as customers are issued airline vouchers instead of refunds.

Calgary businessman Kevin Ripa has been battling with WestJet Airlines Ltd. for months to get his money back.

“I had 19 trips that needed cancellation, and seven of those were with WestJet,” he said.

“A little over $15,000 right now.” Tweet This

Ripa, who owns cybersecurity company Computer Evidence Recovery Inc, said the majority of his trips were for business purposes. He added not only did he not get paid for those jobs, he also can’t get a refund for those trips.

“So now that I have all this money in the travel bank, what do I do with it? I make trips — just so I can burn it off? Or do I just give it to WestJet?” Tweet This

Global News reached out to Calgary-based WestJet with Ripa’s concerns.

In a statement, the company said: “We value the feedback we are receiving from our guests and appreciate how difficult this unprecedented situation is for all.” Tweet This

“WestJet has consistently provided change/cancel options to all guests impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including the ability to rebook flights with no change fee, to refund the full value of their flight to a WestJet Travel Bank valid for use within 24 months for bookings made directly with WestJet or to retain their full ticket value for a future flight for bookings made with travel agents,” added spokesperson Morgan Bell.

WestJet also pointed out its stance on refunds aligns with federal regulations and guidance posted over the past three months by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).

The CTA has said airline tariffs do not always provide for cash refunds, especially for situations beyond airlines’ control.

It has also explained why airlines in other countries do offer refunds while Canada does not.

“The American and European legislative frameworks set a minimum obligation for airlines to issue refunds when flights are cancelled for reasons outside their control,” the CTA said. “Canada’s doesn’t.” Tweet This

Ripa said he believes it’s unfair as airlines aren’t the only ones impacted by the pandemic.

“I’m pretty lucky that it’s not going to put me out of business, but there’s people for whom a $15,000 loss would be quite significant,” he said.

“Let’s face it, when you give a company money, they provide a service. If they don’t provide a service or can’t, they give you your money back.” Tweet This

Ripa is also concerned about what he called “mixed messages” when it comes to which flights are deemed “refundable.” He said he was told by WestJet that if it cancelled certain flights, he would be able to get his money back, but that if he cancelled — he was out of luck.

WestJet did not respond to his claims.

Passenger rights groups have been battling the issue of travel credit versus refunds for months now.

Global News had Gabor Lukacs, who heads the advocacy group Air Passenger Rights, look over Ripa’s itineraries. He told Global News some of them would and should have been eligible for refunds.

Ripa, who is a high-tiered customer with WestJet’s loyalty program, said if he is not refunded, he will not book with the airline again.

“If they don’t refund my money, I will never darken the doors of another WestJet aircraft again — except to burn off those travel dollars.” Tweet This