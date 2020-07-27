Menu

Crime

Moncton man arrested for fleeing on foot after vehicle accident

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 3:18 pm
Codiac RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man after he attempted to flee on foot during a single vehicle accident response on Edinburgh Drive in Moncton, N.B.
Codiac RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man after he attempted to flee on foot during a single vehicle accident response on Edinburgh Drive in Moncton, N.B. Photo courtesy of Wade Perry.

Codiac RCMP say a 28-year-old man was arrested after police say he was caught fleeing on foot after a single-vehicle accident on Edinburgh Drive in Moncton, N.B.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the accident around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday.

A grey SUV vehicle was found with noticeable damage.

Read more: Transport truck flipped over near Moncton airport

Police say the driver attempted to flee on foot as investigators arrived. He was arrested at the scene.

Police say he was released Monday.

Police reported no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle and say the incident is still under investigation.

