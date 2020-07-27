Moncton man arrested for fleeing on foot after vehicle accident

Send this page to someone via email

Codiac RCMP say a 28-year-old man was arrested after police say he was caught fleeing on foot after a single-vehicle accident on Edinburgh Drive in Moncton, N.B.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the accident around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday.

A grey SUV vehicle was found with noticeable damage.

Police say the driver attempted to flee on foot as investigators arrived. He was arrested at the scene.

Police say he was released Monday.

Police reported no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle and say the incident is still under investigation.

