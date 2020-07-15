Transport truck flipped over near Moncton airport

Send this page to someone via email

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Codiac RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in Dieppe, N.B., on Hwy 2 near ramp 467.

The accident involved a large transport truck that flipped on its side.

Codiac police say a male and a female were found with minor injuries, after a transport truck flipped over on Hwy 2 in Dieppe, N.B.

Police spokesperson Sgt. David MacDonnell says a man and a woman, believed to be on the truck, sustained minor injuries from the accident.

Dieppe Fire and an ambulance responded to the scene.

MacDonnell says the cause of the accident is still under investigation and no further information is available.

