Crime

Transport truck flipped over near Moncton airport

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 12:11 pm
Codiac RCMP responded to a single vehicle accident near the Moncton airport, involving a transport truck that had flipped on its side.
Codiac RCMP responded to a single vehicle accident near the Moncton airport, involving a transport truck that had flipped on its side. Photo by Wade Perry

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Codiac RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in Dieppe, N.B., on Hwy 2 near ramp 467.

The accident involved a large transport truck that flipped on its side.

Codiac police say a male and a female were found with minor injuries, after a transport truck flipped over on Hwy 2 in Dieppe, N.B.
Codiac police say a male and a female were found with minor injuries, after a transport truck flipped over on Hwy 2 in Dieppe, N.B.

Police spokesperson Sgt. David MacDonnell says a man and a woman, believed to be on the truck, sustained minor injuries from the accident.

Dieppe Fire and an ambulance responded to the scene.

MacDonnell says the cause of the accident is still under investigation and no further information is available.

Moncton mother floored to learn charges would not get pursued against nurse
Moncton mother floored to learn charges would not get pursued against nurse
