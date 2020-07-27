23-year-old facing assault charges after stabbing incident in Wagmatcook, N.S.

A Wagmatcook man faces multiple charges after a stabbing incident early Sunday morning, according to RCMP.
Victoria District RCMP responded to a complaint on Sunday that a man was injured after being stabbed by another man just after 1 a.m.
Police say the victim’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening and he was airlifted to hospital.
A 23-year-old suspect from Wagmatcook was identified later that day.
He was arrested and after executing a search warrant, police obtained several items as evidence.
The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
According to police, he is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury court on Monday.
