23-year-old facing assault charges after stabbing incident in Wagmatcook, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 2:24 pm
RCMP investigation
Victoria District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in Wagmatcook on July 26 just after 1 a.m. Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean

A Wagmatcook man faces multiple charges after a stabbing incident early Sunday morning, according to RCMP.

Victoria District RCMP responded to a complaint on Sunday that a man was injured after being stabbed by another man just after 1 a.m.

Police say the victim’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening and he was airlifted to hospital.

A 23-year-old suspect from Wagmatcook was identified later that day.

He was arrested and after executing a search warrant, police obtained several items as evidence.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury court on Monday.

