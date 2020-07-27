Cancelling flu vaccination clinics will strain health resources amid COVID-19, Vernon doctor says

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., family physician says Interior Health’s decision to suspend mass flu vaccinations this fall will further strain community healthcare resources during a suspected second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health authority announced in a letter to community partners, dated July 24, that it will be “transitioning away” from organizing mass influenza immunization clinics this flu season.

The letter, signed by Danielle Cameron, executive director of clinical operations, and Lori Hiscoe, corporate director of population health services, says the move is in an effort to “maximize health care resources.”

“For the 2020/2021 season and beyond, all members of the public, employees, and medical staff will be encouraged to attend their local community provider to receive seasonal influenza vaccinations,” the letter states.

Story continues below advertisement

Three Lakes Medical Clinic doctor Pete Henley says mass flu vaccination clinics were held for seniors and vulnerable citizens, as well as healthcare staff.

5:36 How can you tell the difference between allergies, flu and COVID-19? How can you tell the difference between allergies, flu and COVID-19?

He says the burden will now fall on family physicians and pharmacists to provide flu vaccinations to all patients during a time of reduced operating capacity due to the pandemic.

“That’s going to prove impossible for us and extremely difficult for pharmacists as well, because of the workload and the logistics of actually doing that,” he said.

Read more: Coronavirus lockdowns might be delaying flu season in the southern hemisphere

Henley said family practices are working under strict WorkSafeBC guidelines, such as one entrance access to the clinic and one doctor in the office at a time, to allow for physical distancing and disinfection between patients.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no way that we could vaccinate wholesale as we have done in previous years, so it would be impossible,” he said.

1:52 Over a century later, Spanish flu has similarities to COVID-19 pandemic Over a century later, Spanish flu has similarities to COVID-19 pandemic

Henley added he is worried the cancellation of mass influenza clinics will also create a barrier for seniors to get the flu shot at a time when they are at the greatest risk of serious complications if diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The second wave is likely to come in the fall, just when the flu season is starting, so we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” he said.

“There is an increase in the susceptibility to COVID-19 by weakening their respiratory systems (if they get the flu) and also by confusing the situation where COVID and influenza have extremely similar symptoms,” Henley said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we need to differentiate those that have COVID with influenza. So if we remove one of those out of the mix, then we know what we are going to be dealing with.”

1:50 University of Alberta virologists compare COVID-19 and flu University of Alberta virologists compare COVID-19 and flu

Interior Health says it will continue to support “timely and equitable” distribution of influenza vaccine to community pharmacists and doctors.

The health authority says on its website it’s important to get a flu shot annually because influenza viruses change from year to year and vaccines are updated to include the current viruses circulating.

Global News has reached out to Interior Health for comment.