Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Google to let employees work from home until June 2021 amid coronavirus

By Ayanti Bera and Neha Malara Reuters
Coronavirus outbreak: Google releases location data to determine if COVID-19 lockdowns are working
WATCH: Google releases location data to determine if COVID-19 lockdowns are working

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Monday it would allow employees, who do not need to be in the office, to work from home until the end of June 2021.

Google had said in May it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June this year, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.

Read more: Most Canadians expect to continue working from home post-pandemic, study finds

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made the decision himself last week after debate among an internal group of top executives that he chairs.

Trending Stories
Coronavirus: How practical is working from home in the long run?
Coronavirus: How practical is working from home in the long run?

Several other companies have also allowed most of their employees to work from home until the end of 2020 in a bid to safeguard them against the COVID-19 pandemic, with Twitter Inc proposing remote work for some of its employees indefinitely.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDGoogleWork From Homecoronavirus work from homegoogle coronavirusGoogle Alphabetgoogle covidGoogle work from homework from home covid
Flyers
More weekly flyers