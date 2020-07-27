Murder, weapons, drug charges laid in organized crime investigation: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are expected to release more information Monday about a months-long probe into organized crime they say has led to murder, weapons, and drug charges.

Inspector Shawn Pike of the major crimes unit will be on hand to discuss details of the case at an 11 a.m. press conference from Winnipeg police headquarters.

Police haven’t released any further details about the investigation or any arrests.

The press conference comes just days after police released their annual crime stats report Friday.

The report showed the city’s crime rate up 10 per cent in 2019, led in part by a four per cent rise in violent crime — including a record-setting 44 homicides — and a 15 per cent jump in property crime.

There was also a 38 per cent increase in firearms offences last year, according to the report.

