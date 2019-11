Send this page to someone via email

There was a police presence around a townhouse complex in Winnipeg’s South Pointe neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Police tape was up around a section of a townhouse on Tim Sale Drive at 6:30 a.m.

At least three Winnipeg police vehicles were on scene, as well as the Major Crime Unit.

Global News has reached out to police for comment. More to come.

Winnipeg police at the scene of a townhouse complex on Tim Sale Drive on Nov. 5, 2019. Abigail Turner/Global News

