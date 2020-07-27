Haldimand-Norfolk reports COVID-19 cases linked to workplaces

Send this page to someone via email

Haldimand-Norfolk’s Health Unit (HNHU) reported seven cases of COVID-19 on Sunday tied to a large greenhouse in Delhi, Ont.

The unit says that the cases were discovered at Fernlea Flowers and that the affected workers are currently self-isolating.

“While Fernlea is located in the Health Unit region, a number of the affected individuals live elsewhere,” said the HNHU in a statement. “For reporting purposes, positive cases of COVID-19 are recorded in the jurisdiction in which the individual lives, rather than where they work.”

Fernlea is one of the largest greenhouse operators in North America, and one of the largest in Canada, with five Ontario locations, according to the company’s website.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports four new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) added four new COVID-19 cases to its overall total of 455 lab-confirmed, positive cases as of Monday.

Officials say 395 of those patients have since recovered, and there are 28 active cases as of July 27.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home, in Hagersville.

HNHU is also reporting a number of group cases at some places of worship in the region, but did not disclose where or how many cases there are.

Port Rowan coffee shop Uncle’s Country Coffee shut its doors on the weekend as a precautionary measure saying it “opted to take the safest route” for staff and customers after it had a possible coronavirus case.

