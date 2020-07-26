Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Graffiti targets Airdrie LGBTQ community for 3rd time in 2 months

By Adam Toy Global News
Graffiti targets Airdrie LGBTQ community for 3rd time in 2 months
WATCH: Anti-LGBTQ vandalism has hit Airdrie, Alta., for the third time in two months. This time, the vandalism was painted on a farmer's shed near the QEII Highway just south of the city without the owner's permission. Local allies are stepping in to rally against hate speech. Adam Toy reports.

Airdrie’s LGBTQ community was the target of hateful messaging for the third time in less than two months.

Saturday, a shed on the side of the QEII Highway on the southern outskirts of Airdrie was painted with “LGBT virus.”

Airdrie Pride Society‘s Jordana Baker doesn’t think the location of the ersatz billboard is a coincidence.

Read more: ‘We will not give up’: Airdrie Pride sidewalk vandalized twice; RCMP looking for witnesses, suspects

“It’s right off the highway as you’re entering. It’s right by the ‘Welcome to Airdrie’ sign,” Baker told Global News Sunday. “So the person chose that spot for a clear reason, and it’s hard not to let those messages really affect you personally.”

Baker said it was like Groundhog Day for the city’s LGBTQ community after Airdrie’s rainbow Pride sidewalk was vandalized with homophobic graffiti on June 20 and tarred and feathered on June 27.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Airdrie rallies and repaints Pride walkway after acts of vandalism

“Our community basically saw [the graffiti] and took a deep sigh, ‘Here we go again.’ But their response also was, ‘Hey, let’s do the same thing we’ve always done,’ which is reflect what we actually experience in Airdrie,” Baker said.

Baker characterizes Airdrie as a safe, welcoming, inclusive city for the LGBTQ community.

Trending Stories

“Part of me was discouraged and the other part of me went, ‘No, no, I know the people in Airdrie,'” Baker said.

“I know the community, the experience and this doesn’t reflect that. So let’s cover it up and move on.”

Tweet This

Read more: Trans youth wins stick-handling session with Canada NHL star through Pride trivia

Baker said allies of Airdrie’s LGBTQ community, including companies and citizens, immediately stepped up, contacting the property owner and painting over the hateful message.

Story continues below advertisement

By Sunday, the shed had “LGBTQ+,” a heart with an arrow through it and a raised fist commonly associated with the Black Lives Matter movement painted on the side.

“It was great to see our allies come forward and just say, ‘Hey, this isn’t for you guys to solve here. We all can be a part of the solution,'” Baker said.

Tweet This

Airdrie RCMP told Global News they are investigating the latest incident.

Read more: Pride Month: Remembering four Black LGBTQ2 activists who changed the world

Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown said it’s unclear if the graffiti is connected with the damage done to the Pride sidewalk earlier this year.

“We’re not certain who’s doing this or whether it’s the same people or the same person or if they even live in Airdrie,” Brown said.

“It’s really pathetic and I just hope this person or these people are caught and they are held accountable for their actions.”

Tweet This

– With files from Kaylen Small and Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

VandalismAirdrieGraffitianti-lgbtqAirdrie Pride SocietyAirdrie vandalismPeter Brownrainbow sidewalkAidrie PrideAirdrie graffitiAirdrie Pride SidewalkAirdrie Pride WalkAnti-LGBTQ graffitiAnti-LGBTQ vandalismJordana Baker
Flyers
More weekly flyers