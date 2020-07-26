Boy, 12, in critical condition after kayak struck by seaplane in Quebec’s Outaouais region

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a seaplane while kayaking near Grand-Remous in western Quebec on Saturday.

The boy suffered serious head injuries and was listed in critical condition on Sunday at a hospital in Ottawa.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon on the Baskatong reservoir, north of Maniwaki in the Outaouais region.

Police say it appears the pilot was performing a manoeuvre on the body of water and attempting to land and didn’t see the kayak.

Sgt. Stephane Tremblay says an adult on the kayak was able to dive into the water to avoid the impact but the child was not.

Police say they fear for the boy’s life. He was transported first to a regional hospital before being transferred to Ottawa.

Provincial police have opened an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

