Search continues to find man swept away by current in Montreal’s Cap-Saint-Jacques

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 3:56 pm
Emergency services received a 911 call on Saturday around 2:35 p.m. reporting a man in distress in the water near Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
A 51-year old man is still missing after being wept away by the current at the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park in Montreal’s West Island on Saturday.

Montreal police spokesperson Conts. Julien Lévesque said the search continued until nightfall on Saturday and resuming early Sunday morning.

Lévesque said the Canadian Coast Guard, the Montreal Fire Department, Urgences-santé and the Montreal police’s nautical team were dispatched to the scene to try and save the man who was carried away by the current.

Police say the circumstances around how the man ended up in the water are still unclear.

–With files from The Canadian Press

