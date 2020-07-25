Menu

World

North Korea says city near South Korean border under lockdown due to coronavirus

By Staff The Associated Press
North Korea says it has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown over coronavirus concerns.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday that the measure was taken on Friday afternoon after it found a person with suspected COVID-19 symptoms in the city.

Read more: Kim Jong Un hails North Korea’s ‘shining success’ in handling coronavirus

It says the person is a runaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North earlier in July.

If that person is officially declared a virus patient, the person would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case. North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

KCNA says leader Kim Jong Un also declared a state of emergency in the Kaesong area during a Politburo meeting Saturday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
