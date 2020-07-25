Coronavirus: La Ronde officially opens its doors to season-pass holders

Send this page to someone via email

La Ronde is officially opening for the season.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the park will begin operating at reduced attendance levels and will operate in a preview mode July 25, 26 and 31, as well as Aug. 1-2 for members and season pass holders only. The park will open to the public beginning Aug. 3.

“Omg, we’re so excited, we cannot wait to welcome Montrealers back to their favorite park,” said Karina Thevenin, communication manager at La Ronde.

Philip Gaston says it’s important to be here on opening day for the kids.

“They were really happy and excited to come here,” Gaston said. “They told me, ‘don’t be late, it opens at 11, we have to be on time’,” said Gaston.

2:53 COVID-19 cases on the rise in Quebec COVID-19 cases on the rise in Quebec

Kenadi Stephen and her boyfriend Alex Santy, who are from British Columbia, say they have been in Montreal since January together.

Due to the pandemic, it has been hard for them to explore Montreal.

“It has been kind of hard to experience everything that Montreal has to offer. It felt like a good opportunity,” Santy told Global News.

The two love birds are excited about La Ronde, for different reasons.

“I’m excited for the slingshot,” Santy said. “I seen the video on Facebook and Youtube; I really hope it’s open today, if not today then sometime soon.”

“I’m excited to try the food, I’m a bit of a food nut … I like to eat a lot,” Stephen said.

La Ronde is implementing new safety measures in accordance with guidelines from health officials. Some of those health measures include: health screenings for guests and team members; strictly enforced social distancing; extensive sanitization and disinfecting; and sanitized food preparation and service.

“Your park has not changed that much, it’s still the same fun,” Thevenin said. “There’s a lot of fun and thrills here at the park, and we have put those measures here in place in order to keep them safe.”

Due to the novel coronavirus, some rides at the park may not be open.

“A few rides are not available at this moment,” Thevenin said. “You can find a list of all of our rides that are open.”

Stephen is happy the measures will be in place.

“I feel very safe here It just feels like people care.” Tweet This

“We aren’t worried about anything, we are used to having mask, we are used to cleaning our hands every place we go,” Gaston said.