Regina woman sexually assaulted in her home during break and enter: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people have been charged following a break and enter involving sexual assault says the Regina Police Service.

The incident took place on Wednesday on the 800 block of Retallack Street.

Police say two men and a woman forced open a door to the house and began looking for valuables. A 49-year-old woman in the house was allegedly sexually assaulted while the suspects rummaged for items.

The suspects allegedly fled with several items.

Police arrived on the scene just as two of the men were leaving the home. One man was arrested following a foot chase.

Story continues below advertisement

The other two suspects were later arrested and charged.

Hickson Alexander Blacksioux, 26, and Melissa Dawn Worm, 37, both of Regina were jointly charged with sexual assault and break and enter to commit robbery.

Blacksioux faces additional weapon-related offences and resisting arrest.

The third suspect, Aaron Roy Sparvier, 21, from Regina has been charged with break and enter, numerous weapon-related offences and resisting arrest.

1:44 Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan Regina police board joins calls for more independent oversight in Saskatchewan