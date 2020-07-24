Heat warning issued for Toronto, could feel like 40 C with humidity

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning has been issued for the City of Toronto by Environment Canada as temperatures are set to rise.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Toronto is still on track for a record-warm July.

“Temperatures this weekend will once again top 30 C and increasing humidity levels will make it feel uncomfortable for some, especially Sunday afternoon through Monday when the humidex approaches 40 C,” he said Friday afternoon.

Farnell said it will be mainly sunny and dry in Toronto until a cold front moves in at the end of the weekend.

“This will lead to thunderstorms Sunday night across parts of cottage country and a widespread severe weather risk across southern Ontario on Monday,” he said, noting seasonal temperatures will return after the system moves through.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto announced 14 cooling centres will be opened in response to the heat warning declaration.

#CityofTO to open 14 Emergency Cooling Centres during Heat Warning. News release: https://t.co/GB3B5fwuXX pic.twitter.com/KPYKDLQGlv — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 24, 2020