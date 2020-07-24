Menu

Canada

Calgary’s beloved urban turkey Turk Diggler presumed dead in coyote attack

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Turk Diggler, the beloved wild turkey known to wander free in Calgary's Ramsay community, has reportedly been killed.
Turk Diggler, the beloved wild turkey known to wander free in Calgary's Ramsay community, has reportedly been killed. Facebook / Loyal Followers of the Ramsay Turkey

A male turkey known to strut the streets of southeast Calgary is presumed dead, according to a Facebook fan-site dedicated to the bird.

The bird, named Turk Digger by his fans, became the unofficial mascot for the community of Ramsay after residents started seeing him wandering around the neighbourhood last year.

Ramsay turkey has encounter with Calgary police​
Ramsay turkey has encounter with Calgary police​

Read more: Calgarians fall in love, flock to catch a glimpse of Ramsay wild turkey

After sightings of Turk became a regular occurrence, a Facebook page was created so his loyal followers could share details of his latest location and post photos showcasing his pretty plumage.

On Friday though, one of the page’s administrators posted a sombre message stating there was evidence that Turk had been taken by a coyote.

“Maintenance at Columbus Manor in Bridgeland kindly contacted me this morning let me know,” Avery Maxwell stated.

Read more: No fowl play suspected: Calgary’s Ramsay turkey avoids getting stuffed for Thanksgiving

“Unfortunately, this is often a fate shared by many animals living wild, and it also unfortunately even sometimes happens in animals kept in farms, zoos or sanctuaries,” Maxwell added.

“It’s true that Turk has been lucky enough to thrive well beyond what would have been his original fate, and had so many interesting adventures and had so many who loved him.

On Friday afternoon, Twitter.com showed #RIPTurk as one of the top trending hashtags in Canada.

Calgary’s Ramsay turkey immortalized in online comic
Calgary’s Ramsay turkey immortalized in online comic

Read more: Calgary’s Ramsay turkey looking for love: ‘Can we hook him up?’

As of Friday, the Loyal Followers of the Ramsay Turkey Facebook page had over 6,450 members.

