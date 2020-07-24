Calgary’s beloved urban turkey Turk Diggler presumed dead in coyote attack

Send this page to someone via email

A male turkey known to strut the streets of southeast Calgary is presumed dead, according to a Facebook fan-site dedicated to the bird.

The bird, named Turk Digger by his fans, became the unofficial mascot for the community of Ramsay after residents started seeing him wandering around the neighbourhood last year.

After sightings of Turk became a regular occurrence, a Facebook page was created so his loyal followers could share details of his latest location and post photos showcasing his pretty plumage.

On Friday though, one of the page’s administrators posted a sombre message stating there was evidence that Turk had been taken by a coyote.

“Maintenance at Columbus Manor in Bridgeland kindly contacted me this morning let me know,” Avery Maxwell stated.