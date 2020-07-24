Calgary’s beloved urban turkey Turk Diggler presumed dead in coyote attack

A male turkey known to strut the streets of southeast Calgary is presumed dead, according to a Facebook fan-site dedicated to the bird.
The bird, named Turk Digger by his fans, became the unofficial mascot for the community of Ramsay after residents started seeing him wandering around the neighbourhood last year.
After sightings of Turk became a regular occurrence, a Facebook page was created so his loyal followers could share details of his latest location and post photos showcasing his pretty plumage.
On Friday though, one of the page’s administrators posted a sombre message stating there was evidence that Turk had been taken by a coyote.
“It’s true that Turk has been lucky enough to thrive well beyond what would have been his original fate, and had so many interesting adventures and had so many who loved him.
I am saddened to learn about the loss of Turk the Turkey. I have watched as Turk brought smiles to faces of local residents & united members of the #yyc community as we followed his adventures during this challenging year, Turk was the unlikely hero we didn’t know we needed. pic.twitter.com/zIPUwYMKx5
— Constable Chris Martin (@CstCJMartin) July 24, 2020
On Friday afternoon, Twitter.com showed #RIPTurk as one of the top trending hashtags in Canada.
As of Friday, the Loyal Followers of the Ramsay Turkey Facebook page had over 6,450 members.
