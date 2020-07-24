London man charged with possessing gun contrary to prohibition order: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London man is facing several firearms-related charges after police say they found him in possession of a loaded handgun.

On Wednesday, members of the London Police Service stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of Exeter Road after receiving information a wanted female was possibly in the car.

Police say one of the passengers was found with a loaded handgun.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old London man is charged with possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused remains in custody after appearing in London court Thursday for the charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).