Manitoba easing restrictions on personal care homes visitations

The province is easing on some restrictions for personal care homes as part of phase four of Manitoba’s reopening plan, and it’s drawing some mixed reactions.

Under the plan, up to two designated support people would be able to visit residents at the same time indoors, with a number of precautions in place.

On the province’s website, support people are defined as either close family or friends who have been involved in providing care.

They’ll need to be screened for symptoms before entering, wear a mask and travel directly to the resident’s room.

General visitors will also be permitted, but the government encourages them to meet outdoors.

The province also says a plan should be put in place to determine exactly when, why, and how frequently visits will occur, with facility operators having the final say.

“There’s a mixed feeling. We know that the residents have been really missing their loved ones and its been affecting them personally,” Manitoba Association of Resident and Personal Care Homes executive director Julie Turenne-Maynard told Global News.

She says its a balancing act between personal and physical health.

“Obviously the personal care homes have been trying so hard to keep their residents and staff COVID-free, that there is a level of anxiety and nervousness of having more people coming into their homes that may or may not have COVID.”

The province is still encouraging families to meet outdoors or virtually.

Not recommended at this time are off-property visits, given the “unknown nature of contacts (or) exposure,” much to the dismay of Denise Pohl, whose mother is in a personal care home in Emerson.

“I’m not even asking to take her to indoor places right now. I’d be happy to just be able to take her to a picnic or a ball game or out for ice cream,” Pohl says, adding the isolation has been taking a toll on her mother, who lives with mild dementia.

“It’s been very hard on her. Her behaviours have increased, her bad behaviours like exit-seeking,” Pohl said. “She is calling me often in tears often saying, ‘I don’t know if I’ll be around when you come’. It’s been very severe. It’s been really hard on her, she’s very sad.”

“She just feels locked in, and honestly I feel like sometimes she’s acting like she’s locked in.”

Health officials did say that low-risk activities with residents and families are supported, like talking a walk around the property or down the block.