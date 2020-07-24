Judge replaced in advance of murder trial of Matthew Raymond

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The judge in the case of Matthew Raymond, who is accused of shooting four people in Fredericton in 2018, has been replaced.

Court of Queen’s Bench Judge Fred Ferguson was prepared to conduct a fitness hearing for Raymond, accused of killing Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Read more: Matthew Raymond defence lawyer to ask trial judge to recuse himself Friday

Instead, Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said Friday in a pre-trial conference Ferguson will be replaced by Justice Larry Landry.

No reason was given, but defence lawyer Nathan Gorham had applied for Ferguson to recuse himself due to the judge’s alleged bias against Raymond.

1:44 Trial of accused Fredericton shooter could face another delay Trial of accused Fredericton shooter could face another delay

DeWare said that application is now mute.

Story continues below advertisement

A jury will be chosen for a fitness hearing Aug. 17, and if Raymond is found mentally fit, a trial will begin Sept. 28.