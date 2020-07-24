Menu

Crime

Judge replaced in advance of murder trial of Matthew Raymond

By Staff The Canadian Press
Judge has mistrial concerns over Matthew Vincent Raymond murder charges
Justice Fred Ferguson has made a decision regarding how many juries will be needed to trial Matthew Vincent Raymond later this year. Silas Brown has more.

The judge in the case of Matthew Raymond, who is accused of shooting four people in Fredericton in 2018, has been replaced.

Court of Queen’s Bench Judge Fred Ferguson was prepared to conduct a fitness hearing for Raymond, accused of killing Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Read more: Matthew Raymond defence lawyer to ask trial judge to recuse himself Friday

Instead, Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said Friday in a pre-trial conference Ferguson will be replaced by Justice Larry Landry.

No reason was given, but defence lawyer Nathan Gorham had applied for Ferguson to recuse himself due to the judge’s alleged bias against Raymond.

Trial of accused Fredericton shooter could face another delay
DeWare said that application is now mute.

A jury will be chosen for a fitness hearing Aug. 17, and if Raymond is found mentally fit, a trial will begin Sept. 28.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
