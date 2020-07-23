Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Medical emergency closes Columbia SkyTrain station, Expo Line trains turning back

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted July 23, 2020 10:53 pm
A medical emergency has closed Columbia skytrain station.
A medical emergency has closed Columbia skytrain station. Simon Little / Global News

A medical emergency at Columbia SkyTrain station has caused disruptions for transit users Thursday evening.

Translink says Columbia station is closed for the time being.

Expo Line trains are turning back at New Westminster, Braid and Scott Road stations.

Read more: Transit service resumes after suspected grenade found at SkyTrain station in Richmond, B.C.

A bus bridge is has been set up to transport customers between the three stations.

Trending Stories

Translink says Millennium and Canada Lines are unaffected, and are running normally.

More to come…

TransLink executives say COVID-19 pandemic could delay Langley SkyTrain extension
TransLink executives say COVID-19 pandemic could delay Langley SkyTrain extension
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransitTransLinkSkyTrainEmergencyColumbiamedical emergencyExpoNew WestExpo lineMillenium LineColumbia StationTransit Disruption
Flyers
More weekly flyers