Medical emergency closes Columbia SkyTrain station, Expo Line trains turning back

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A medical emergency at Columbia SkyTrain station has caused disruptions for transit users Thursday evening.

Translink says Columbia station is closed for the time being.

Expo Line trains are turning back at New Westminster, Braid and Scott Road stations.

A bus bridge is has been set up to transport customers between the three stations.

Translink says Millennium and Canada Lines are unaffected, and are running normally.

More to come…

1:59 TransLink executives say COVID-19 pandemic could delay Langley SkyTrain extension TransLink executives say COVID-19 pandemic could delay Langley SkyTrain extension

Story continues below advertisement