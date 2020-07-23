Menu

Health

Prince Edward Island man with COVID-19 jailed for allegedly refusing to self-isolate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Another essential worker has tested positive for COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

A Prince Edward Island man who tested positive for COVID-19 and allegedly refused to self-isolate has been jailed near Charlottetown.

Javan Mizero Nsangira, 22, is being held at the provincial correctional centre at Sleepy Hollow until his next court appearance on July 30.

Read more: New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases and 2 recoveries

John Diamond, director of prosecutions, said today Nsangira is accused of not self-isolating at home in Charlottetown and again at the Rodd Brudenell River Resort where he had been taken to complete his 14-day mandated quarantine.

Diamond says Nsangira faces two counts of common nuisance and one of uttering threats to police.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

On Tuesday, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health, said no one has tested positive for the disease at the provincial correctional centre.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
