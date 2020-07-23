Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Highway 407ETR employee in customer data breach

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
File photo - Highway 407 ETR in Ontario.
File photo - Highway 407 ETR in Ontario. Photo by Tibor Kolley

York Regional Police say they have charged a man following an investigation involving a data breach of thousands of Highway 407 ETR customers.

Police said that in May of 2018, investigators began receiving information from the company in charge of the toll route that a customer’s data had been accessed without authorization by an employee.

Investigators said after an extensive investigation, an employee had allegedly used a company computer to access names, addresses and phone numbers of 60,000 customers in specific geographic regions.

Trending Stories

Read more: Highway 407 operator says it’s investigating ‘inside theft of data,’ no financial info taken

Police arrested 37-year-old Varun (Bobby) Saini, a resident of Toronto, on Thursday.

Saini is charged with mischief to data and unauthorized use of a computer.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at a Newmarket courthouse on Nov. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police financial crimes unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6612 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Data BreachHighway 407Data Theft407 ETROntario highwayHighway 407 ETRcustomer data breachHighway 407 toll routeOntario toll route
Flyers
More weekly flyers