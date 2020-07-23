Police charge Highway 407ETR employee in customer data breach

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have charged a man following an investigation involving a data breach of thousands of Highway 407 ETR customers.

Police said that in May of 2018, investigators began receiving information from the company in charge of the toll route that a customer’s data had been accessed without authorization by an employee.

Investigators said after an extensive investigation, an employee had allegedly used a company computer to access names, addresses and phone numbers of 60,000 customers in specific geographic regions.

Police arrested 37-year-old Varun (Bobby) Saini, a resident of Toronto, on Thursday.

Saini is charged with mischief to data and unauthorized use of a computer.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at a Newmarket courthouse on Nov. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police financial crimes unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6612 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.