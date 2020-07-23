Man suffers serious wound to neck after stabbing in Toronto apartment building

A man has serious injuries to his neck after Toronto police say he was stabbed in the city’s north end on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Weston Road near Jane Street at around 3:42 a.m.
Police say a man was reportedly found in the hallway of an apartment building with a “laceration to his neck.”
The man was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
There is no word on suspects.
Officers were canvassing the area for witnesses and any video.
