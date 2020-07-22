Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Twitter says hackers saw direct messages from 36 accounts during breach

By Joseph Menn Reuters
Multiple high-profile Twitter accounts compromised in large-scale hack
WATCH: Multiple high-profile Twitter accounts compromised in large-scale hack

Twitter said on Wednesday that the hackers who breached its systems last week likely read the direct messages of 36 accounts, including one belonging to an elected official in the Netherlands.

In tweets from its support account and an updating blog post, Twitter said it had no indication that the private messages of any other elected officials were obtained.

Read more: Up to 8 Twitter accounts had data accessed by hackers during breach, company says

Twitter previously said the attackers tweeted from 45 accounts and downloaded mass data from eight accounts. Accessing direct messages would be seen as in between those two levels of compromise.

Trending Stories

The company Wednesday said the hackers would have been able to see phone numbers and email addresses but not previous passwords.

Story continues below advertisement
Trump’s Twitter account ‘not jeopardized’ by hack: McEnany
Trump’s Twitter account ‘not jeopardized’ by hack: McEnany

 

Twitter did not immediately respond to a question about whether the 36 accounts with stolen messages were among the 45 used to tweet, which included such well-known names as CEOs Elon Musk and Bill Gates and former Vice President Joe Biden.

© 2020 Reuters
TwitterJoe BidenElon MuskKanye WestTwitter hackTwitter hackingJoe Biden twittertwitter accounts hacked
Flyers
More weekly flyers