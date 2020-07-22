Canada reports 540 new coronavirus cases as global infections top 15 million

Send this page to someone via email

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada surpassed 112,200 on Wednesday, as the number of worldwide infections topped 15 million.

According to provincial and territorial health officials, 540 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded across Canada on Wednesday.

Eight more people have also died of the virus.

Health officials in Ontario recorded 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and said two more people had died.

So far, the province has tested 1,934,099 people for COVID-19, and 207 more people have recovered from infections since Tuesday.

In Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 142 new cases of the respiratory illness were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials said four more people had died, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,662.

To date, 50,373 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections in Quebec.

2:07 Coronavirus: Trump says he’s ‘comfortable’ having son, grandchildren back at schools Coronavirus: Trump says he’s ‘comfortable’ having son, grandchildren back at schools

Meanwhile in Manitoba, eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed.

However, provincial health authorities said no one else had died as a result of the virus.

So far, the province has conducted 78,283 COVID-19 tests.

Saskatchewan reported its highest total number of new coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday with 60 new infections.

Story continues below advertisement

But provincial health authorities said no more deaths related to the virus had been reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

So far, 825 people in Saskatchewan have recovered from COVID-19 infections, and 84,915 tests have been conducted.

Alberta saw 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and health officials said another two people had died, bringing the province’s death toll to 174.

Health officials said 606,465 tests have been administered and 8,436 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections.

2:18 Coronavirus: Toronto residents seeking more rural, suburban life amid pandemic Coronavirus: Toronto residents seeking more rural, suburban life amid pandemic

In British Columbia, health authorities said 34 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed on Wednesday.

Three of those cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

A total of 2,888 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia did not record any new cases of the virus or deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In Prince Edward Island, 17,830 tests have been conducted and 34 people have recovered from coronavirus infections.

New Brunswick health authorities said 49,718 tests have been administered, and 165 people have recovered from the virus.

Nova Scotia officials said 1,003 people have recovered from infections in the province and 61,769 have been tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, health officials in Newfoundland reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but said no one else had died of the virus.

So far, 22,710 people have been tested for the virus in the province and 259 have recovered from infections.

0:30 Coronavirus: Video shows large crowds and long lines in Niagara Falls Coronavirus: Video shows large crowds and long lines in Niagara Falls

Nunavut, the Yukon and the Northwest Territories each reported zero new cases of the novel coronavirus and said no deaths associated with the virus had occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Yukon health officials have tested 1,450 people for the virus and said 11 people have recovered from the virus.

In the Northwest Territories, five people have recovered after having COVID-19

So far, 3,033 people have been tested for the virus.

Nunavut has yet to see a confirmed case of the respiratory illness. The territory confirmed Wednesday that two presumptive cases reported last week turned out to be negative.

Global cases top 15 million

The coronavirus pandemic reached another grim milestone on Wednesday, with the number of infections worldwide having now surpassed 15 million.

According to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, as of 8 pm. ET on Wednesday, 15,077,182 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across the globe.

Read more: Global coronavirus cases went from 10 million to 15 million in less than a month

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Wednesday, with 3,955,860 infections.

So far, the virus has claimed 620,257 lives worldwide.