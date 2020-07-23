Scott Thompson: Will U.S. voters forgive Donald Trump’s flip-flops on pandemic, mask use?

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing the biggest test of his popularity to date.

After calling COVID-19 a hoax and denouncing mask use since the beginning of the pandemic, Trump — months later — has finally admitted the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak and is now endorsing wearing a mask.

​Saying COVID -19 will get worse before it gets better, the president also said he is now into wearing a mask himself, saying he carries one with him all the time.

What? Is this same person who, only a short time ago, was joking with reporters that they’d never see him in a mask and slow down the testing?

For months, Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the disease while blaming everyone else for its spread.

The question, however, is how Americans will feel about a president who has flip-flopped on a life-and-death issue that has killed thousands.

Just because he has changed his tune, does that make everything alright — or too little, too late?

Once, the joke was that Trump could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and no one would care.

With more than 150,000 deaths to date, Americans may have a different opinion come election time.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

