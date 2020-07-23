Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Commentary

Scott Thompson: Will U.S. voters forgive Donald Trump’s flip-flops on pandemic, mask use?

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Posted July 23, 2020 10:00 am
Coronavirus: Trump says people should ‘get a mask’ if they can’t socially distance
WATCH: (July 21) U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about his administration's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday and said that they were asking everyone unable to properly social distance to "get a mask", saying whether people like them or not, "they have an impact" and the U.S. needs to get "everything we can get" to fight the coronavirus.

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing the biggest test of his popularity to date.

After calling COVID-19 a hoax and denouncing mask use since the beginning of the pandemic, Trump — months later — has finally admitted the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak and is now endorsing wearing a mask.

​Saying COVID -19 will get worse before it gets better, the president also said he is now into wearing a mask himself, saying he carries one with him all the time.

What? Is this same person who, only a short time ago, was joking with reporters that they’d never see him in a mask and slow down the testing?

Story continues below advertisement

For months, Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the disease while blaming everyone else for its spread.

The question, however, is how Americans will feel about a president who has flip-flopped on a life-and-death issue that has killed thousands.

Trending Stories
Coronavirus: Trump says he’s tested for COVID-19 several times a week
Coronavirus: Trump says he’s tested for COVID-19 several times a week

Just because he has changed his tune, does that make everything alright — or too little, too late?

Once, the joke was that Trump could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and no one would care.

With more than 150,000 deaths to date, Americans may have a different opinion come election time.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpUnited Statescoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 PandemiccommentaryFace MasksScott ThompsonCHML
Flyers
More weekly flyers