Saskatchewan First Nation defrauded of $1M by former general manager, RCMP say

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged the former general manager of Clearwater River Dene First Nation with fraud following a forensic audit and years of investigation, officials say.
On July 2014, La Loche RCMP received a report of fraudulent activity allegedly committed by Jonny Cheecham, 61, of La Loche between 2008 and 2011.
Following the report, the RCMP launched an investigation which included numerous interviews and a forensic audit, police say.
According to RCMP, the audit revealed over $1 million in losses to the Clearwater River Dene First Nation.
Cheecham is scheduled to make his first court appearance in La Loche on Sept. 21.
