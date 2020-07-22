Saskatchewan First Nation defrauded of $1M by former general manager, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged the former general manager of Clearwater River Dene First Nation with fraud following a forensic audit and years of investigation, officials say.

On July 2014, La Loche RCMP received a report of fraudulent activity allegedly committed by Jonny Cheecham, 61, of La Loche between 2008 and 2011.

Following the report, the RCMP launched an investigation which included numerous interviews and a forensic audit, police say.

According to RCMP, the audit revealed over $1 million in losses to the Clearwater River Dene First Nation.

Cheecham is scheduled to make his first court appearance in La Loche on Sept. 21.

