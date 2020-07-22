Police seize 100,000 illegal cigarettes from 2 Yarmouth County men

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say the Yarmouth detachment arrested two Yarmouth County men on July 17 as part of an ongoing investigation into the selling of illegal tobacco products.

Police arrested 60-year-old Rick Dale Newell and 49-year-old Cecil Thomas Downey during a traffic stop, after a search of an antique shop in the area.

The search resulted in the seizure of 100,000 illegal cigarettes and cash, according to a police release.

Both men were charged with possession of unstamped tobacco, selling of unstamped tobacco products and several Revenue Act charges.

According to police, they have been released from custody and are set to appear in Yarmouth court Sept. 28.

