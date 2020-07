Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A vehicle fire on the Coquihalla Highway is slowing northbound traffic.

According to DriveBC, the fire is just before Falls Lake and Exit 221. The exit is near the Coquihalla summit recreation area.

#BCHwy5 – Vehicle incident NB on the #Coquihalla just before Falls Lake. Right lanes blocked, assessment in progress. Crews en route, slow down upon approach and drive carefully. #HopeBC #Merritt — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

An assessment is in progress.