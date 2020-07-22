Manitoba government investing $5.6M in watershed improvement projects

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is investing $5.6 million in several new conservation projects aiming to improve the sustainability of the province’s watersheds.

The money will flow to 20 projects selected by the Manitoba Habitat Heritage Corporation, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced Wednesday.

“Local expertise, the commitment of landowners and the support of our partners will help ensure these projects protect our water quality, sustainably manage our natural resources and leave a sustainable legacy for all Manitobans to enjoy,” he said in a government release.

Funding for the projects comes through the Growing Outcomes in Watersheds (GROW) Trust and the Conservation Trust.

The 16 projects funded through the GROW trust include $750,000 to the Seine Rat Roseau Watershed District in southeast Manitoba, $440,000 for the Souris River Watershed District, $500,000 for the Inter-Mountain Watershed District, and $250,000 to the East Interlake Watershed District.

The province says the Conservation Trust will help pay for watershed-based proposals made by four non-profit organizations, including $50,000 to Ducks Unlimited and $150,000 for the Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources.

Established in 2018 with a $102-million contribution from the Winnipeg Foundation, the Conservation Trust funded 23 conservation projects earlier this year to the tune of $1.8 million.

The GROW trust was established in 2019 to deliver ecological goods and services, with a focus on watershed health, management and resiliency, according to the province.

