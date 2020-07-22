Wasaga Beach resident faces numerous charges connected to stolen property investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old from Wasaga Beach, Ont., has been charged following a stolen property investigation in Georgian Bay, local OPP say.

On the morning of July 13, police were called for a report of a “suspicious vehicle” at a Port Severn Road North home.

Officers spoke to the vehicle’s occupant, which led to police beginning a stolen property investigation.

Officers subsequently found a number of stolen sail boards, a 2006 Honda dirt bike, a 2020 Honda ATV, a 2002 Chevrolet pick-up truck and a 2019 Kia Forte, plus a number of hand tools and consumer goods that were all stolen from private homes and retail stores across the region.

Gaston Charles Gagnon, 31, from Wasaga Beach, was charged with seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breaking and entering, as well as theft of a vehicle over $5,000.

Gagnon was released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in October.

The recovered property was returned to its rightful owners by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

