MJHL’s Neepawa Natives to change team name

A Manitoba junior hockey team is joining a growing list of sports teams to change its controversial name.

The MJHL’s Neepawa Natives will begin the process of looking for a new team name, after the team’s board decided it is time for a change.

“There’s obviously been a push by different people to move ahead and I think our team is looking for an opportunity to be a part of the new era and do what’s best for our community,” Neepawa head coach/GM Ken Pearson said.

The new name will go into effect for the 2021-22 season.

“There’s a group that will be designated to make the right changes in the organization. We want to get as much input as we can.”

The team has been a part of the league since the 1989-90 season and although Pearson says the name change has been discussed in the past, it gathered steam in the last few weeks after the NFL’s Washington Redskins and the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos both announced they are making changes.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League fully supports the decision made by the Neepawa Board of Director’s to discontinue with their current name and will assist the organization in any way possible to help them during this process. https://t.co/aGqSLtTqKj — #MJHLHockey (@mjhlhockey) July 22, 2020

Pearson expects mixed reactions in the Neepawa community.

“The board has made a decision they’re comfortable and happy with,” Pearson said. “And hopefully for the next 40-50 years, it’s a name people in the community continue to be proud of.”

The Morden Redskins of the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League are also debating a name change.

Brent Meleck, the Morden team’s general manager, said he is talking to the club’s members about the name and logo.

The mayor of Morden encourages the name change.

“Now that the Washington NFL team is changing the name, it really removes the last footing we felt we had on this,” Morden mayor Brandon Burley said.

“I’m asking leaders and members of our community to take a step to do what’s right.”

–With files from the Canadian Press