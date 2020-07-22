Menu

Crime

OPP seize drugs and cash during traffic stop on Hwy. 401 near Brighton

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 2:00 pm
Northumberland OPP seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 near Brighton on Tuesday night.
A Kitchener, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 in the Municipality of Brighton on Tuesday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers responded to a traffic complaint about a grey Jeep Cherokee travelling at excessive speeds in the highway’s eastbound lanes.

Officers located the vehicle just east of Brighton. An investigation led police to seize 126 oxycodone pills, 19.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a quantity of hydrocodone and a “large” amount of cash.

One person was arrested.

Mohamed Hussein, 24, from Kitchener, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 16.

