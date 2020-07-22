Swimming advisories, closures issued across Simcoe County, Muskoka beaches

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a number of swimming advisories and closures among beaches across the region.

Every summer, the health unit collects water samples from public beaches. When elevated levels of E. coli are present in water samples, a swimming advisory indicating that it’s unsafe to swim may be posted, or the beach may be closed.

Closed Beaches

Little Lake Park Midland Beach in Midland, Ont.

All beaches in Ramara, Ont.

Swimming Advisories

Centennial Park and Beach in Barrie, Ont.

Minet’s Point Park and Beach in Barrie, Ont.

Muskoka Beach Park in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Port Sydney Beach in Huntsville, Ont.

Innisfil Beach Park North in Innisfil, Ont.

Pete Pettersen Park Beach in Midland, Ont.

Huronia Park in Penetanguishene, Ont.

Washago Centennial Park Beach in Severn, Ont.

All other public beaches are open in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

