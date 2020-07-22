Menu

Health

Swimming advisories, closures issued across Simcoe County, Muskoka beaches

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 2:28 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a number of swimming advisories and closures among beaches across the region.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a number of swimming advisories and closures among beaches across the region. AP Photo/Jim Cole, File

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a number of swimming advisories and closures among beaches across the region.

Every summer, the health unit collects water samples from public beaches. When elevated levels of E. coli are present in water samples, a swimming advisory indicating that it’s unsafe to swim may be posted, or the beach may be closed.

Read more: Video shows crowds gathering in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Canada Day: ‘It was just crazy’

Closed Beaches

  • Little Lake Park Midland Beach in Midland, Ont.
  • All beaches in Ramara, Ont.
Swimming Advisories

  • Centennial Park and Beach in Barrie, Ont.
  • Minet’s Point Park and Beach in Barrie, Ont.
  • Muskoka Beach Park in Gravenhurst, Ont.
  • Port Sydney Beach in Huntsville, Ont.
  • Innisfil Beach Park North in Innisfil, Ont.
  • Pete Pettersen Park Beach in Midland, Ont.
  • Huronia Park in Penetanguishene, Ont.
  • Washago Centennial Park Beach in Severn, Ont.

All other public beaches are open in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Growing concerns about overcrowding at Ontario beaches
