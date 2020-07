Send this page to someone via email

The body of 49-year-old Glen Tarbet, who has been missing since Friday, was found in the Bear Creek area in West Kelowna on Monday.

Read more: RCMP open sudden death investigation after body found in West Kelowna

The Okanagan man was last seen leaving his home the day before.

RCMP say the cause of death is not considered to be suspicious.

1:04 Trial held for man accused in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting Trial held for man accused in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Story continues below advertisement