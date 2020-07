Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.

Police say the body of a man was located Wednesday in the woods off SW Marine Drive and Wesbrook Mall in the University Endowment Lands.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Police believe there is no risk to the general public given the decomposed nature of the remains.

