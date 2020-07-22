Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Purolator confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto facility

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 10:04 am
A Purolator driver wears a mask as he makes deliveries in Toronto on March 24, 2020.
A Purolator driver wears a mask as he makes deliveries in Toronto on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A spokesperson with Purolator has confirmed that a “number of COVID-19 cases” have been detected at a facility in Toronto.

“We have been working diligently with Toronto Public Health and we are confident we have contained the spread and our operations and packages are safe,” said Dave Bauer, spokesperson for Purolator, in a statement to Global News.

Purolator did not indicate exactly how many staff and employees have contracted the virus.

Read more: 30 workers at Purolator distribution centre in Calgary test positive for COVID-19

The shipping company said the facility is following protocols for physical distancing, sanitation and personal protective equipment.

Trending Stories

“In regard to package handling, as confirmed by the Public Health Agency of Canada, coronaviruses have poor survivability on surfaces,” Bauer said. “The risk of spread from products shipped over a period of days or weeks, with changes in temperature and humidity, makes the likelihood of survivability on surfaces highly unlikely.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that there is no known risk of coronaviruses entering Canada on parcels or packages

New research on coronavirus-killing coating for packages
New research on coronavirus-killing coating for packages
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsTorontoToronto CoronavirusPurolatorCOVID-19 outbreak PurolatorPurolator shippingPurolator TorontoPurolator Toronto facility
Flyers
More weekly flyers