Purolator confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto facility

A spokesperson with Purolator has confirmed that a “number of COVID-19 cases” have been detected at a facility in Toronto.

“We have been working diligently with Toronto Public Health and we are confident we have contained the spread and our operations and packages are safe,” said Dave Bauer, spokesperson for Purolator, in a statement to Global News.

Purolator did not indicate exactly how many staff and employees have contracted the virus.

The shipping company said the facility is following protocols for physical distancing, sanitation and personal protective equipment.

“In regard to package handling, as confirmed by the Public Health Agency of Canada, coronaviruses have poor survivability on surfaces,” Bauer said. “The risk of spread from products shipped over a period of days or weeks, with changes in temperature and humidity, makes the likelihood of survivability on surfaces highly unlikely.”

He added that there is no known risk of coronaviruses entering Canada on parcels or packages

