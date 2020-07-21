Downtown Kingston returns to life with live music at Springer Market Square

Send this page to someone via email

Live music has returned to Downtown Kingston as part of the “Love Kingston” campaign.

On Tuesday night, the sounds of Bon Evans could be heard throughout Springer Market Square.

Colin Wiginton, the city’s cultural director, says the performances are happening in keeping with guidelines set out by public health officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to start bringing live music back downtown,” he said. “We’ve been doing it since June 30. We weren’t able to advertise originally but now we can under the Stage 3 reopening.

“So we want people to know that they can wander by Springer Market Square most evenings and catch some live music at 6:00 and hear some of our great local musicians.”

Wiginton says local musicians will be putting on shows at 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday afternoons. He stresses physical distancing is a top priority and attendance can’t exceed 100.

Those with a keen eye would have noticed a large plexiglass shield in front of where the musicians were playing — another example of the precautions taken by the city.