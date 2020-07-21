Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

31 fraud, forgery charges laid against Guelph man: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 4:19 pm
Guelph police have arrested a 73-year-old man as part of an eight-year mortgage fraud investigation.
Guelph police have arrested a 73-year-old man as part of an eight-year mortgage fraud investigation. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say several charges are being laid against a 73-year-old man following a mortgage fraud investigation that dates back eight years.

The accused, who was not named, was arrested on Monday and faces 31 charges, including 26 charges related to forged documents and four charges of fraud over $5,000.

Read more: Police dismantle suspected meth lab near Guelph

Police say the charges relate to an “extensive” mortgage fraud investigation that started in 2012.

Trending Stories

The man was released with several conditions and will make a court appearance on Nov. 3.

A news release did not provide many details about what went on over these past eight years but a spokesperson with Guelph police said further details would be released on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Cracking down on CERB fraud
Cracking down on CERB fraud
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphFraudGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeforgeryMortgage FraudGuelph police fraudGuelph mortgage fraudGuelph police forgeryGuelph police mortgage fraud
Flyers
More weekly flyers