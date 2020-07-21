31 fraud, forgery charges laid against Guelph man: police

Guelph police say several charges are being laid against a 73-year-old man following a mortgage fraud investigation that dates back eight years.
The accused, who was not named, was arrested on Monday and faces 31 charges, including 26 charges related to forged documents and four charges of fraud over $5,000.
Police say the charges relate to an “extensive” mortgage fraud investigation that started in 2012.
The man was released with several conditions and will make a court appearance on Nov. 3.
A news release did not provide many details about what went on over these past eight years but a spokesperson with Guelph police said further details would be released on Wednesday.
