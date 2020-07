News anchor’s tooth falls out mid-broadcast, but she keeps going like nothing happened

Send this page to someone via email

Looks like the tooth fairy is headed to Ukraine.

News anchors around the world are used to flubbing up on live television here and there, but one blunder in Ukraine is really taking the cake.

Marichka Padalko, an anchor for TSN Ukraine, shared a shocking clip to her Instagram in which she loses her tooth, catches it in her hand and continues on with her broadcast as if nothing happened.

“This is probably my most curious experience in 20 years as a presenter,” she wrote in the caption. “Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable.”

To her co-workers watching it happen live, it seemed like she was losing her teeth every day, Padalko wrote.

At first, Padalko believed that no one would notice what happened. TSN, she wrote, chose not to share it on their YouTube channel.

“But we underestimated the attention of our viewers,” she admitted in the caption.

Padalko filled in her fans about what really happened. The tooth came out thanks to a past injury when her daughter knocked her tooth out while playing with an alarm clock, she wrote.

In less than a week, the video clip garnered more than 34,000 likes.

“I thought it was just a cough,” one person wrote, while another commented: “For your endurance, the tooth fairy should shower you with gifts.”

Many commended Padalko for her professionalism during an on-air slip-up that might’ve thrown any other news anchor off her game.

