Canada

OPP searching for Ottawa man following possible drowning in Lanark Highlands

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 21, 2020 9:50 am
OPP are continuing to search for an Ottawa man following a suspected drowning in Lanark Highlands.
OPP are continuing to search for an Ottawa man following a suspected drowning in Lanark Highlands. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

OPP say they are continuing to search a Lanark Highlands lake for the body of a missing Ottawa man after a possible drowning on Monday.

Police and firefighters were called to Dalhousie Lake northwest of Perth just after 3:30 p.m. on July 20 after someone on a paddleboard reportedly fell into the water and did not resurface.

Police say the paddleboard operator was a 46-year-old Ottawa man who was not wearing a life-jacket at the time of the incident.

OPP and firefighters searched the lake Monday evening with no results.

OPP’s underwater search and recovery team joined the search Tuesday. Officials are treating this as a drowning.

The man’s name is not being released at this time because, according to OPP, his family is not in Canada and they are not aware of the incident.

