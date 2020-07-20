Menu

Crime

Quebec manhunt ends after police discover body believed to be Martin Carpentier

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Quebec manhunt: MP gives tribute to Norah and Romy Carpentier in House of Commons
WATCH: Conservative MP Jacques Gourde offered a moving tribute in the House of Commons on Monday to Norah and Romy Carpentier, the little girls from Quebec who's bodies were found in a wooded area southwest of the province’s capital earlier this month. Gourde also paid tribute to “the unrelenting courage” of Amélie Lemieux, the girls’ mother. The search is ongoing for the girl's missing father as of this writing.

The Sûreté du Québec says the body of a man they believe to be Martin Carpetnier has been discovered in Saint-Apollinaire.

Officers said a tip by a resident led to the discorvery at around 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

Read more: Manhunt for Martin Carpentier takes a turn as police shift investigation strategy

“Everything leads us to believe it is Martin Carpentier,” the SQ said in a Tweet. “According to initial findings, he took his own life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they will not be commenting any further and will hold a briefing in coming days.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

Quebec manhunt: Deputy Premier offers condolences to family of Romy and Norah Carpentier
