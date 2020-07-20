Quebec manhunt ends after police discover body believed to be Martin Carpentier

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec says the body of a man they believe to be Martin Carpetnier has been discovered in Saint-Apollinaire.

Officers said a tip by a resident led to the discorvery at around 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

“Everything leads us to believe it is Martin Carpentier,” the SQ said in a Tweet. “According to initial findings, he took his own life.”

#Recherches Martin Carpentier| À la suite d’une information reçue d'un citoyen, le corps d’un homme a été trouvé dans le secteur de Saint-Apollinaire vers 19h. Tout porte à croire qu’il s’agirait de Martin Carpentier. Selon les premières constatations, il se serait enlevé la vie. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 21, 2020

Police said they will not be commenting any further and will hold a briefing in coming days.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

