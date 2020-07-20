Quebec manhunt ends after police discover body believed to be Martin Carpentier

The Sûreté du Québec says the body of a man they believe to be Martin Carpetnier has been discovered in Saint-Apollinaire.
Officers said a tip by a resident led to the discorvery at around 7 p.m. on Monday evening.
“Everything leads us to believe it is Martin Carpentier,” the SQ said in a Tweet. “According to initial findings, he took his own life.”
Police said they will not be commenting any further and will hold a briefing in coming days.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…
Quebec manhunt: Deputy Premier offers condolences to family of Romy and Norah Carpentier
