Coronavirus: Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival offers music lovers sense of normalcy

The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival almost didn’t happen, but organizers have found a way to bring music to smaller audiences safely.

“We uncancelled a month ago and it was a challenge to put it all together and cancelled all visiting artists and we involved all the local artists,” said Natalia Polchenko, Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival founder and artistic director.

In years past, the festival features musicians from around the world, but this year it’s a chance for Okanagan musicians to take centre stage.

Polchenko has added some jazz to the lineup this year, as well, filling a growing hole in live music created by the pandemic.

“It’s very touching for the musicians because every time they play, they don’t know when the next show will be,” she said.

Many of the events are outside and six feet of distance between audience members is maintained, volunteers are wearing face masks and shields to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and they are staggering the audience’s arrival times so that everyone can enjoy a musical reprieve safely.

“It means more than it ever has because the proms in some cases (are) the only window of opportunity that people are going to get to enjoy a concert,” said Vince Walzak, singer.

The festival is on until Aug. 6. To see the schedule and purchase tickets visit www.vernonproms.ca

