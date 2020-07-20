ICBC driving customers online to make appointment to renew licence

Send this page to someone via email

You want to renew your driver’s licence? Then you better get an appointment.

Starting Monday, ICBC is shifting to an appointment system for most driver licensing office transactions, including renewing expiring or expired licences.

There will be very few walk-up appointments available per location to renew. The changes also include knowledge tests.

1:56 ICBC to resume non-commercial road tests July 20 ICBC to resume non-commercial road tests July 20

The system will offer flexibility for rescheduling and cancelling appointments if needed. ICBC is asking customers not to attend an office if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

“When booking a visit to a driver licensing office, customers will be able to choose a location and time that is convenient for them, allowing customers to plan their visit in advance,” an ICBC press release reads.

“Customers will be asked to arrive 10 minutes prior to their appointment and to ensure they have the required documentation with them.”

The changes announced on Monday do not include booking of road tests cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The province is in the midst of attempting to clear a backlog of road tests. ICBC is scheduled to restart tests on Monday after a more than four-month hiatus.

The priority will go to those who had a test cancelled in March. ICBC has cancelled more than 55,000 tests due to the pandemic.

On average the province conducts about 20,000 tests a month. ICBC will be operating at about 85 per cent of normal due to the new measures in place.

These new measures mean drivers will be required to wear a provided medical-grade mask. The examiners will be wearing a mask, goggles or face shield and gloves.

Story continues below advertisement