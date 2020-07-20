Menu

Canada

‘Explosive device’ taken to paramedics station near Toronto Pearson airport for disposal: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say the immediate area around a paramedics building near Toronto Pearson International Airport is being evacuated after someone brought an explosive device for disposal.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to the paramedic services building in the Airport Road and Silver Dart Drive area, near Highway 409, in Mississauga just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said the device is believed to be live and “military in nature,” but didn’t elaborate on what exactly the device is.

They said someone brought the device to the building for disposal, adding it was not done “in a threatening manner.”

The spokesperson said the immediate area was evacuated. However, they didn’t say how many people and businesses were affected by the order or how far the order extends.

Officers closed roads nearby for the investigation.

More to come.

— With files from Alanna Rizza

