‘Explosive device’ taken to paramedics station near Toronto Pearson airport for disposal: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say the immediate area around a paramedics building near Toronto Pearson International Airport is being evacuated after someone brought an explosive device for disposal.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to the paramedic services building in the Airport Road and Silver Dart Drive area, near Highway 409, in Mississauga just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Large artillery shell found buried in a backyard, Toronto police say

The spokesperson said the device is believed to be live and “military in nature,” but didn’t elaborate on what exactly the device is.

They said someone brought the device to the building for disposal, adding it was not done “in a threatening manner.”

1:20 Potentially explosive substance in Etobicoke causes evacuations Potentially explosive substance in Etobicoke causes evacuations

The spokesperson said the immediate area was evacuated. However, they didn’t say how many people and businesses were affected by the order or how far the order extends.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers closed roads nearby for the investigation.

More to come.

— With files from Alanna Rizza

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE

-Call in at 3:55pm

-Silver Dart Dr/Airport Rd. #Mississauga

-Evacuation in progress

-Road closures will be in affect, will advise

-Please find alternative routes

-Potential closures Orlando Drive to American Dr. on Airport

Road

-PR200228507 pic.twitter.com/UhHbKbrct5 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 20, 2020