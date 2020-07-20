14 active COVID-19 cases remaining in Guelph: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, but there is no one being treated in hospital.

The latest numbers, released on Monday, show four new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 229 in Guelph.

This number includes 204 people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 11 deaths.

No new deaths were reported on Monday.

There are three active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph, including two at the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road — one in the long-term care unit and one in the retirement home unit.

Both were declared on July 17 after four staff members from each unit tested positive for the virus during routine screenings.

The Elliott Community on Metcalfe Street remains under an outbreak after a staff member tested positive. No other cases have been reported at the facility since July 10.

One new case was reported in Wellington County on Monday, bringing the total to six active cases.

Ontario reported 135 new cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 37,739. One new death was also reported, bringing the death toll to 2,752.

A total of 33,513 cases are considered resolved in Ontario.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

